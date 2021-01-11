Analysts Anticipate GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) to Announce $0.07 EPS

Equities analysts expect that GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for GrowGeneration’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.08. GrowGeneration posted earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 800%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, March 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GrowGeneration will report full year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.39. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow GrowGeneration.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $55.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.26 million. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 4.68%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GRWG shares. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.43.

In related news, COO Tony Sullivan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $1,284,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,569,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darren Lampert sold 142,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total transaction of $4,198,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 971,914 shares in the company, valued at $28,739,496.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 748,487 shares of company stock worth $23,075,797. Insiders own 13.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRWG. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the second quarter worth approximately $435,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the second quarter worth approximately $516,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in GrowGeneration by 86.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 61,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 28,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in GrowGeneration during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 38.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GRWG opened at $45.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 906.58 and a beta of 3.10. GrowGeneration has a 52 week low of $2.62 and a 52 week high of $48.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.74.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

