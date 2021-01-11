Analysts Anticipate KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.71 Billion

Analysts forecast that KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) will report $1.71 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for KeyCorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.73 billion and the lowest is $1.69 billion. KeyCorp reported sales of $1.63 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 21st.

On average, analysts expect that KeyCorp will report full year sales of $6.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.56 billion to $6.60 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.32 billion to $6.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow KeyCorp.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share.

KEY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of KeyCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.42.

In other news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 15,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $261,865.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,380,566.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in KeyCorp by 35.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,335,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947,236 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in KeyCorp by 45.8% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,563,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,545 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its position in KeyCorp by 49.2% during the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 7,502,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474,079 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in KeyCorp by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,356,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sirios Capital Management L P increased its position in KeyCorp by 102.4% during the third quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 2,482,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,014 shares during the last quarter. 76.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $18.24 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.45. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $20.24. The company has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

