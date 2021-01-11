Analysts Anticipate Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $219.95 Million

Analysts expect Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) to post $219.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Tivity Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $242.46 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $199.09 million. Tivity Health reported sales of $272.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Tivity Health will report full year sales of $1.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tivity Health.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $254.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.97 million. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 40.68% and a positive return on equity of 36.30%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Tivity Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Tivity Health by 11.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 648,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,083,000 after buying an additional 66,345 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Tivity Health by 11.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 539,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,566,000 after buying an additional 54,768 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tivity Health by 7.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 456,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,406,000 after buying an additional 29,881 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Tivity Health by 16.4% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 385,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after buying an additional 54,300 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Tivity Health by 7.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 187,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after buying an additional 13,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TVTY opened at $20.26 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.42. The stock has a market cap of $985.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.05, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.33. Tivity Health has a fifty-two week low of $1.92 and a fifty-two week high of $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.60, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.96.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage and Medicare supplement programs; Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; health plans through WholeHealth Living program; and health services, such as chiropractic care, acupuncture, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and others.

