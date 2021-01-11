Analysts Anticipate Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) to Post $0.31 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Veeco Instruments’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. Veeco Instruments reported earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 181.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Veeco Instruments.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 12.58% and a positive return on equity of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $112.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.67 million.

VECO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. TheStreet raised shares of Veeco Instruments from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 26th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.29.

Shares of VECO stock opened at $19.68 on Monday. Veeco Instruments has a 12-month low of $7.42 and a 12-month high of $19.99. The company has a market capitalization of $976.36 million, a P/E ratio of -17.57 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 4.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 3.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 135.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 81,052 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 272.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 82,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 60,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 0.4% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 473,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,392,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers ion beam deposition and etch systems, laser annealing systems, metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems, packaging lithography equipment; single wafer wet etch and clean systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

