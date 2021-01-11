Analysts Anticipate Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $433.88 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) will announce $433.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Xperi’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $438.86 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $428.90 million. Xperi reported sales of $126.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 242.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Xperi will report full year sales of $891.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $887.00 million to $896.95 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $911.37 million, with estimates ranging from $901.63 million to $921.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Xperi.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.52. Xperi had a positive return on equity of 18.37% and a negative net margin of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $202.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.00 million.

XPER has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Xperi from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Xperi from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of XPER stock opened at $21.56 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.31. Xperi has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $22.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.17 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Xperi’s payout ratio is 7.81%.

In related news, insider Paul E. Davis sold 6,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $128,239.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,651 shares in the company, valued at $2,399,002.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in Xperi by 4.2% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 206,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after buying an additional 8,345 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Xperi by 234.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 171,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 120,129 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xperi by 37.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 511,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,547,000 after purchasing an additional 138,521 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Xperi by 116.8% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 161,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 86,890 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Xperi by 124.5% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

About Xperi

Xperi Holding Corporation invents, develops, and delivers various technologies worldwide. Its technologies that enable extraordinary experiences are integrated into consumer devices, media platforms, and semiconductors. The company provides its technologies under the DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive brands.

