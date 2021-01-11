Analysts Expect Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.42 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) to announce $1.42 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Agilent Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.44 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.41 billion. Agilent Technologies reported sales of $1.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will report full year sales of $5.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.63 billion to $5.77 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.97 billion to $6.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Agilent Technologies.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on A shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Cleveland Research upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.42.

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $127.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Agilent Technologies has a 52-week low of $61.13 and a 52-week high of $127.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.27. The company has a market capitalization of $38.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

In other news, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 20,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $2,290,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,111 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.52, for a total value of $115,010.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,340,703.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,508 shares of company stock valued at $12,928,428.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 374.7% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 451 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agilent Technologies (A)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.