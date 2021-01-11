Analysts Expect AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) to Post -$0.38 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) will post ($0.38) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.55) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). AVEO Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.28) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.50) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.80) to ($1.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($0.88). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AVEO Pharmaceuticals.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 103.66% and a negative net margin of 483.99%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet cut AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVEO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,557,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,248,000 after purchasing an additional 685,045 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $374,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 59,424 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 889.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 40,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVEO opened at $7.51 on Monday. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $10.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.36 million, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical needs. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

