Analysts Expect Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Will Announce Earnings of $3.46 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) will announce earnings per share of $3.46 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Best Buy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.86 and the lowest is $2.98. Best Buy reported earnings of $2.90 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Best Buy will report full year earnings of $7.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.41 to $8.29. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.31 to $8.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Best Buy.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.36. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BBY shares. DA Davidson upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Best Buy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Best Buy from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Best Buy from $97.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.10.

BBY stock opened at $107.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.52. Best Buy has a 1 year low of $48.10 and a 1 year high of $124.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.24%.

In related news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 4,120 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $477,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,943,516.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Best Buy by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 281,001 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $28,041,000 after purchasing an additional 13,908 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Best Buy by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,881 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its position in Best Buy by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 40,811 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Best Buy by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 69,075 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $7,687,000 after buying an additional 4,242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

