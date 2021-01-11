Analysts Expect BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) to Announce -$0.22 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) will announce ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.36) and the highest is ($0.14). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1,000%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.96) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.87). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($0.56). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 233.45% and a negative return on equity of 328.70%. The business had revenue of $6.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 million.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCRX opened at $7.78 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.74 and its 200-day moving average is $4.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 3.03. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $8.99.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, VP Alane P. Barnes sold 13,741 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total value of $109,378.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 121,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,543.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 94,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 160.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,426 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 45.5% during the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 234,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 5,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

Featured Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.