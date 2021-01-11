Analysts Expect Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $29.70 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) to report $29.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Broadmark Realty Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $29.40 million to $30.00 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital will report full-year sales of $119.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $119.20 million to $119.82 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $136.73 million, with estimates ranging from $132.20 million to $141.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Broadmark Realty Capital.

Get Broadmark Realty Capital alerts:

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 52.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BRMK shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadmark Realty Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Shares of NYSE BRMK opened at $10.09 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.18. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 52-week low of $5.44 and a 52-week high of $12.81.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Luebbers sold 60,000 shares of Broadmark Realty Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 115,255 shares in the company, valued at $1,152,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 24.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,288,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,903,000 after buying an additional 2,184,552 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the second quarter valued at $7,895,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the second quarter valued at $5,204,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the second quarter valued at $4,501,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,616,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,535,000 after purchasing an additional 281,788 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, and development of residential and commercial properties in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Broadmark Realty Capital (BRMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.