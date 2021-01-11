Analysts Expect First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $788.13 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) will announce $788.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for First Horizon’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $806.80 million and the lowest is $774.90 million. First Horizon reported sales of $494.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that First Horizon will report full-year sales of $2.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $3.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Horizon.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.23 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 23.18%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on First Horizon from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on First Horizon from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded First Horizon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.15.

NYSE:FHN opened at $14.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.63. First Horizon has a 1 year low of $6.27 and a 1 year high of $17.40. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

In other First Horizon news, COO Anthony J. Restel sold 15,493 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total transaction of $199,085.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 372,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,783,785.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William C. Losch III sold 45,136 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total value of $566,005.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 388,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,872,755.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,903 shares of company stock valued at $847,029. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 399,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after buying an additional 59,086 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 11.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 16.7% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 377,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 53,902 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 236.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 116,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 81,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the second quarter valued at about $491,000.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

