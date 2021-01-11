Analysts Expect Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Will Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) will announce earnings per share of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Goosehead Insurance’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.12. Goosehead Insurance posted earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will report full-year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Goosehead Insurance.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 7.88% and a negative return on equity of 26.12%. The business had revenue of $32.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.64 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on GSHD shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Goosehead Insurance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.25.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder Mark Evan Jones sold 10,203 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total value of $984,385.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 286,201 shares in the company, valued at $27,612,672.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ted Olsen sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.82, for a total value of $822,285.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,096,481.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 487,545 shares of company stock worth $58,622,293. Company insiders own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSHD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $129.46 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.28. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 281.43 and a beta of 0.64. Goosehead Insurance has a one year low of $37.26 and a one year high of $136.42.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

