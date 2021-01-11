Analysts Expect Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) will announce earnings per share of $0.65 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hub Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the lowest is $0.54. Hub Group posted earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hub Group will report full-year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hub Group.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $924.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.85 million. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.05%. Hub Group’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HUBG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Hub Group in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.25.

Shares of HUBG traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,500. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.82. Hub Group has a fifty-two week low of $36.51 and a fifty-two week high of $60.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

In other news, Director Charles R. Reaves sold 4,000 shares of Hub Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $226,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,353,331.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Hub Group by 158.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 670 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Hub Group in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hub Group in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Hub Group by 29.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC bought a new stake in Hub Group in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

