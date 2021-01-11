Analysts Expect Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $164.55 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) will announce sales of $164.55 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Kadant’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $160.54 million and the highest is $168.31 million. Kadant posted sales of $182.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Kadant will report full-year sales of $631.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $627.13 million to $634.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $670.21 million, with estimates ranging from $651.80 million to $688.71 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kadant.

Get Kadant alerts:

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. Kadant had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $154.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.71 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KAI. Sidoti upped their target price on Kadant from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.75.

In other news, COO Eric T. Langevin sold 5,410 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.34, for a total transaction of $732,189.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,039 shares in the company, valued at $7,178,298.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Mckenney sold 5,516 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total transaction of $745,321.92. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,647 shares of company stock valued at $3,616,728. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Kadant in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Kadant by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kadant in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Kadant in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Kadant by 135.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KAI stock opened at $148.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.51 and a 200-day moving average of $119.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.38. Kadant has a 12 month low of $52.71 and a 12 month high of $150.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.91%.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components worldwide. The company's Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

See Also: Earnings Reports

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kadant (KAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.