Analysts Expect Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Will Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) will announce $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Photronics’ earnings. Photronics reported earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Photronics will report full year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.90 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Photronics.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Photronics had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $149.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PLAB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

In related news, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $29,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,407.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 8,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $98,245.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,019.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,915 shares of company stock valued at $797,092. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Photronics by 174.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in Photronics in the second quarter worth about $112,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Photronics by 10.5% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Photronics in the third quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Photronics by 127.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLAB stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.62. 274,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,115. Photronics has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $15.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.88. The company has a market cap of $763.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FDP substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

