Analysts Expect QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $140.73 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) will post $140.73 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for QTS Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $142.67 million and the lowest is $139.60 million. QTS Realty Trust posted sales of $123.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust will report full year sales of $536.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $535.00 million to $538.14 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $605.45 million, with estimates ranging from $597.80 million to $616.17 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow QTS Realty Trust.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $137.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.90 million. QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 3.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on QTS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.53.

NYSE:QTS opened at $59.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -190.57 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.35. QTS Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $42.64 and a fifty-two week high of $72.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.48%.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 38,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total transaction of $2,525,775.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,963,124.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 29,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total transaction of $1,924,197.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,921 shares in the company, valued at $11,886,718.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 215.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 19,515 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 31.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 1.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 0.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 737,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 5.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,607,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

