Analysts Expect Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.29 Billion

Equities analysts expect Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) to post sales of $1.29 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Xylem’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.25 billion and the highest is $1.32 billion. Xylem posted sales of $1.37 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Xylem will report full-year sales of $4.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.76 billion to $4.82 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.96 billion to $5.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Xylem.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS.

XYL has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Sunday, September 13th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.93.

Xylem stock opened at $107.38 on Monday. Xylem has a fifty-two week low of $54.62 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.40.

In related news, SVP Kairus Tarapore sold 8,138 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $741,778.70. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total value of $389,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,436.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,324 shares of company stock worth $4,545,898 over the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Xylem by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 14,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Xylem by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 3,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Xylem by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its position in Xylem by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Xylem by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

