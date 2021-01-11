Analysts Offer Predictions for Comerica Incorporated’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Comerica in a research report issued on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.03. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.30 EPS.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.60. Comerica had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $710.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.96 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CMA. ValuEngine upgraded Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Comerica from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist upped their price objective on Comerica from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Comerica from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.99.

NYSE:CMA opened at $61.38 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.80 and its 200 day moving average is $43.80. Comerica has a fifty-two week low of $24.28 and a fifty-two week high of $70.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Comerica in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 1,276.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 23.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 48.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $80,535.00. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.83%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

