Analysts Offer Predictions for Costco Wholesale Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) – Research analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Costco Wholesale in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 7th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now anticipates that the retailer will earn $11.11 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $11.16.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on COST. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.64.

Shares of COST stock opened at $369.94 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $375.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $352.66. The stock has a market cap of $163.87 billion, a PE ratio of 37.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $271.28 and a 1 year high of $393.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.75, for a total value of $323,520.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,755,104.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.59, for a total value of $362,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,795,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,376 shares of company stock worth $7,187,423 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 15.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,797,829 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $545,119,000 after buying an additional 240,891 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,579 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,662,043,000 after acquiring an additional 551,799 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.1% in the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 283.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 22,787 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,909,000 after purchasing an additional 16,839 shares in the last quarter. 67.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

