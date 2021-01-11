Analysts Offer Predictions for FuelCell Energy, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FCEL)

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FuelCell Energy in a research report issued on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FuelCell Energy’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

FCEL has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut FuelCell Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub lowered FuelCell Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on FuelCell Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.00.

Shares of FuelCell Energy stock opened at $15.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -26.88 and a beta of 5.48. FuelCell Energy has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $16.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FCEL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in FuelCell Energy by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,202 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 5,050 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,973 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 6,873 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 39,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 78,925 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 9,110 shares during the period. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.39% of the company’s stock.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

