Analysts Offer Predictions for WD-40’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WDFC)

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for WD-40 in a research report issued on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Rizzo anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.33 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for WD-40’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.50 EPS.

Get WD-40 alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on WD-40 from $250.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th.

Shares of WD-40 stock opened at $301.15 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.44 and a beta of -0.05. WD-40 has a 12 month low of $151.16 and a 12 month high of $320.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $124.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.80 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.30%. WD-40’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. WD-40’s payout ratio is 60.91%.

In other WD-40 news, CFO Jay Rembolt sold 1,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $406,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,853,315. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 1,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.32, for a total value of $383,260.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,839 shares of company stock valued at $1,385,816 in the last ninety days. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WDFC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of WD-40 by 0.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,649 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in WD-40 by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,649 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in WD-40 by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,579,730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $313,260,000 after purchasing an additional 68,144 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in WD-40 by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in WD-40 by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.