Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January, 11th (AIR, ALO, BAS, BNR, FME, FRE, LHN, MTX, RDSB, RNO)

Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, January 11th:

Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR) was given a €101.00 ($118.82) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alstom SA (ALO.PA) (EPA:ALO) was given a €52.00 ($61.18) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS)

was given a €62.50 ($73.53) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Brenntag AG (BNR.F) (FRA:BNR) was given a €72.50 ($85.29) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) (ETR:FME) was given a €60.00 ($70.59) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) (FRA:FRE) was given a €33.00 ($38.82) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) was given a CHF 49.70 target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) was given a CHF 48 price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) (ETR:MTX) was given a €145.00 ($170.59) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) (LON:RDSB) was given a GBX 1,715 ($22.41) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Renault SA (RNO.PA) (EPA:RNO) was given a €39.00 ($45.88) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Safran SA (SAF.PA) (EPA:SAF) was given a €106.00 ($124.71) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (SGO.PA) (EPA:SGO) was given a €48.00 ($56.47) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) was given a €189.00 ($222.35) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

