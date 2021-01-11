Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January, 11th (AIR, ALO, BAS, BNR, FME, FRE, LHN, MTX, RDSB, RNO)

Posted by on Jan 11th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, January 11th:

Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR) was given a €101.00 ($118.82) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alstom SA (ALO.PA) (EPA:ALO) was given a €52.00 ($61.18) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) was given a €62.50 ($73.53) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Brenntag AG (BNR.F) (FRA:BNR) was given a €72.50 ($85.29) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) (ETR:FME) was given a €60.00 ($70.59) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) (FRA:FRE) was given a €33.00 ($38.82) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) was given a CHF 49.70 target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) was given a CHF 48 price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) (ETR:MTX) was given a €145.00 ($170.59) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) (LON:RDSB) was given a GBX 1,715 ($22.41) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Renault SA (RNO.PA) (EPA:RNO) was given a €39.00 ($45.88) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Safran SA (SAF.PA) (EPA:SAF) was given a €106.00 ($124.71) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (SGO.PA) (EPA:SGO) was given a €48.00 ($56.47) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) was given a €189.00 ($222.35) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus SE (AIRPA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus SE (AIRPA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.