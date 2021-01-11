Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Diamondback Energy (FANG)

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ: FANG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/7/2021 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $54.00 to $58.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/6/2021 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $60.00 to $65.00.

12/31/2020 – Diamondback Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Diamondback Energy shares have handily outperformed the Zacks Oil & Gas U.S. Exploration & Production industry over the trailing 3-month period (+69.4% versus +45.8%) and poised for further capital appreciation. Diamondback focuses on growth through a combination of acquisitions & active drilling in the Permian Basin. Diamondback's leading position in the unconventional play got another leg up with the proposed takeover of QEP Resources. The transaction will further boost the company’s production and proved reserves in the region along with offering the firm with synergy benefits. Moreover, the company’s substantial ownership interest in its infrastructure spin-off Rattler Midstream provides it with a steady and growing revenue stream. Consequently, Diamondback is viewed a preferred upstream energy firm to own now.”

12/29/2020 – Diamondback Energy was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/28/2020 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $50.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/23/2020 – Diamondback Energy was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/23/2020 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $55.00 to $57.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/22/2020 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $56.00 to $67.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/12/2020 – Diamondback Energy was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/11/2020 – Diamondback Energy was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

12/5/2020 – Diamondback Energy was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/25/2020 – Diamondback Energy was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/17/2020 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $51.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

FANG stock traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,121,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,578,637. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.55. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of -2.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.57. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $92.74.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.27 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The business’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 332.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,305,623 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $69,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772,450 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 57.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,290,109 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $68,978,000 after acquiring an additional 832,808 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,027,859 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,959,000 after buying an additional 493,966 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1,042.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 509,385 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $15,343,000 after buying an additional 464,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,167,215 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $35,157,000 after buying an additional 373,601 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

