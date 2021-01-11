Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Masco (MAS)

Masco (NYSE: MAS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/6/2021 – Masco was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/4/2021 – Masco was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $61.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $69.00.

12/29/2020 – Masco was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Although shares of Masco have underperformed the industry so far this year, inorganic strategies, cost-saving initiatives and industry-leading branded building products are likely to aid the company going forward. This along with strong sales growth across the business, improved operating and gross margins, lower SG&A expenses, along with a strong liquidity level are likely to add to the positives. With demand expected to remain strong, Masco envisions net sales growth of 8-10% (excluding currency impacts) for the fourth quarter. Meanwhile, earnings estimates for 2021 have moved up in the past 60 days, depicting analysts optimism regarding the stocks growth potential. However, rise in raw material costs and expenses related to new product launches, remain potent headwinds.”

12/25/2020 – Masco was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/18/2020 – Masco was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $62.00.

12/8/2020 – Masco is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock.

12/1/2020 – Masco was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

NYSE:MAS opened at $54.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.35. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $27.04 and a twelve month high of $60.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.25. Masco had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 1,966.88%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 24.89%.

In other Masco news, VP Scott E. Mcdowell sold 2,283 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $123,692.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,928.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donald R. Parfet sold 3,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total value of $205,946.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,714,533.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,066 shares of company stock valued at $493,379 in the last 90 days. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Masco by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Masco during the third quarter valued at $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Masco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Masco in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

