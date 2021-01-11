Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Belden (BDC)

Belden (NYSE: BDC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/5/2021 – Belden was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/4/2021 – Belden was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Belden Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture and retail of cable, connectivity, and networking products in markets including industrial automation, enterprise, transportation, infrastructure, and consumer electronics. The Company’s products find its application in the industrial automation, enterprise, education, healthcare, entertainment and broadcast, sound and security, transportation, infrastructure, consumer electronics and other industries. Belden has manufacturing capabilities in North America, Europe, and Asia, and a market presence in nearly every region of the world. Belden Inc is based in St. Louis, Missouri. “

12/30/2020 – Belden was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/29/2020 – Belden was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Belden Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture and retail of cable, connectivity, and networking products in markets including industrial automation, enterprise, transportation, infrastructure, and consumer electronics. The Company’s products find its application in the industrial automation, enterprise, education, healthcare, entertainment and broadcast, sound and security, transportation, infrastructure, consumer electronics and other industries. Belden has manufacturing capabilities in North America, Europe, and Asia, and a market presence in nearly every region of the world. Belden Inc is based in St. Louis, Missouri. “

12/18/2020 – Belden was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/16/2020 – Belden had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock.

12/16/2020 – Belden had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $41.00 to $50.00.

Shares of BDC traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.47. 3,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,100. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 1.57. Belden Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.54 and a fifty-two week high of $56.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.12 and its 200-day moving average is $35.06.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $475.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.36 million. Belden had a negative net margin of 10.95% and a positive return on equity of 15.55%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Belden Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.42%.

In related news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $67,274.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,747.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John S. Stroup sold 7,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total transaction of $298,311.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 92,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,710,415.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,093 shares of company stock worth $531,146. 1.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Belden by 24.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in Belden by 0.4% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 139,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Belden by 13.5% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 4,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Belden by 14.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Belden by 11.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter.

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

