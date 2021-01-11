Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Kinder Morgan (KMI)

Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/11/2021 – Kinder Morgan was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

1/8/2021 – Kinder Morgan was downgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/7/2021 – Kinder Morgan was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/31/2020 – Kinder Morgan was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

12/22/2020 – Kinder Morgan was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/17/2020 – Kinder Morgan was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

12/3/2020 – Kinder Morgan is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/3/2020 – Kinder Morgan is now covered by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/1/2020 – Kinder Morgan was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/30/2020 – Kinder Morgan was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

11/23/2020 – Kinder Morgan was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $13.00.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded up $0.25 on Monday, hitting $14.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,827,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,767,346. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.74. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $22.58. The company has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 294.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.08.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMI. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.1% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 77,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Seeyond increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 45,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 83,035 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Conning Inc. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.8% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 52,643 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.6% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.42% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

