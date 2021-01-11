Analysts Set Expectations for Ally Financial Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:ALLY)

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Ally Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.43 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.38. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ally Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

ALLY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ally Financial from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays raised Ally Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. ValuEngine lowered Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ally Financial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ally Financial from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.06.

NYSE ALLY opened at $37.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.14 and its 200-day moving average is $26.31. Ally Financial has a one year low of $10.22 and a one year high of $38.16.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 12.22%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 683,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,131,000 after acquiring an additional 13,621 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,267,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,947,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,080,000 after purchasing an additional 640,956 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 37,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 7,397 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 17,300 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $502,046.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 715,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,753,536.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 22,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total value of $693,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,683,774.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

