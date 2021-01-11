Analysts Set Expectations for Landstar System, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Landstar System in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now expects that the transportation company will earn $5.40 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.30. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Landstar System’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.35 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. 140166 cut Landstar System from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Truist upped their price objective on Landstar System from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Landstar System in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Landstar System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.91.

Landstar System stock opened at $144.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.32 and its 200 day moving average is $127.72. Landstar System has a twelve month low of $85.30 and a twelve month high of $146.77.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 4.62%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Landstar System by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Landstar System by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Landstar System by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 998 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Landstar System by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Landstar System in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Michael K. Kneller sold 13,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $1,703,131.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,556,014.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO L Kevin Stout sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total value of $1,299,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,861 shares in the company, valued at $3,749,621.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,100 shares of company stock worth $5,602,931 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 14.69%.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

