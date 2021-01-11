Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 11th (ASML, BTDPY, CODYY, DAR, DGICA, DHT, DMTK, DVAX, DWHHF, EBC)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, January 11th:

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY)

had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $73.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Darling Ingredients Inc. is a provider of rendering, cooking oil and bakery waste recycling and recovery solutions. It collects and transforms all aspects of animal by-product streams into broadly used and specialty ingredients, such as gelatin, edible fats, feed-grade fats, animal proteins and meals, plasma, pet food ingredients, organic fertilizers, yellow grease, fuel feedstock, green energy, natural casings and hides. The Company also provides grease trap services to food service establishments, environmental services to food processors and sells restaurant cooking oil delivery and collection equipment. Darling Ingredients Inc., formerly known as Darling International Inc., is headquartered in Irving, Texas. “

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Donegal Group Inc. is a regional property-casualty insurance holding company doing business in Mid-Atlantic and Southern states through its insurance subsidiaries: Atlantic States Insurance Company, Southern Heritage Insurance Company, Southern Insurance Company of Virginia, Delaware Atlantic Insurance Company, Pioneer Insurance Company, Ohio and Pioneer Insurance Company, New York. “

DHT (NYSE:DHT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “DHT MARITIME INC., formerly Double Hull Tankers, Inc. operates a fleet of double-hull crude oil tankers on international routes. DHT’s modern fleet consists of three Very Large Crude Carriers, two Suezmax tankers and four Aframax tankers. DHT intends to pursue a strategy of providing shareholders with a stable and visible distribution and also position the Company to use its incremental cash flow to fund future growth opportunities. “

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $39.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “DermTech Inc. markets and develops products which facilitate early detection of skin cancers, assess inflammatory diseases and customize drug treatments. DermTech Inc., formerly known as Constellation Alpha Capital Corp., is based in La Jolla, United States. “

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Dynavax Technologies discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize innovative products to treat and prevent allergies, infectious diseases, and chronic inflammatory diseases using versatile, proprietary approaches that alter immune system responses in highly specific ways. Dynavax’s clinical development programs are based on immunostimulatory sequences which are short DNA sequences that enhance the ability of the immune system to fight disease and control chronic inflammation. “

Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $58.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Deutsche Wohnen AG develops, manages and sells residential properties primarily in Germany and Europe. The company’s operating segments consists of Residential Property, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Deutsche Wohnen AG is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. “

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Eastern Bankshares Inc. provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial and small business customers. It provides banking, trust, and investment services, as well as insurance services, through its full-service bank branches and insurance offices. Eastern Bankshares Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $77.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Electricidade de Portugal, S.A. ranks among Europe’s major electricity operators, as well as being one of Portugal’s largest business groups. As a multidisciplinary organisation whose activities extend to such diverse areas as telecommunications and the internet, it presents itself as a natural and competitive participant in other business segments, such as gas, water and the provision of services in the engineering and information systems’ fields. “

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $153.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “EastGroup Properties is a self-administered real estate investment trust focused on ownership, acquisition and selective development of industrial properties. The company pursues a three-pronged investment strategy that includes: the acquisition of industrial properties at favorable initial yields, with opportunities to improve cash flow performance through management; selective development of industrial properties in markets where they already has a presence and where market conditions justify such investments; and the acquisition of existing public & private companies. “

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Elevate Credit, Inc. offer online credit solutions to non-prime consumers. The Company offers online installment loans and lines of credits. Its products include credit building, financial wellness programs, credit reporting, free credit monitoring and online financial literacy videos and tools. Elevate Credit, Inc. is based in Forth Worth, United States. “

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates and develops natural gas and crude oil infrastructure assets serving major producing basins and markets. It operates through two business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing and fractionation services and crude oil gathering for its producer customers. The Transportation and Storage segment offers interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline transportation and storage service to natural gas producers, utilities and industrial customers. Enable Midstream Partners, LP is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. “

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Enlink Midstream LLC is independent midstream energy. The Company is involved in natural gas gathering, treating, processing, transmission, distribution, supply and marketing, and crude oil marketing. Enlink Midstream LLC, formerly known as Crosstex Energy Inc., is based in headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of molecule drugs for the treatment of infectious diseases such as hepatitis C virus, respiratory tract infections, intravenous and oral treatments. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts. “

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Entegris is a leading provider of materials management solutions to the microelectronics industry including, in particular, the semiconductor manufacturing and disk manufacturing markets. The company’s materials management solutions for the semiconductor industry assure the integrity of materials as they are handled, stored, processed and transported throughout the semiconductor manufacturing process. These solutions enable customers to protect their investment in work-in-process and finished devices. “

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $28.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Enova International, Inc. is a provider of online financial services. It offers loans to customers in the United States and in the United Kingdom, Australia and Canada. The Company’s customers include consumers who have bank accounts but use alternative financial credit services because of their limited access to more traditional consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies and other lenders. Enova International, Inc is headquartered in Chicago. “

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Natural Gas Systems, Inc. is a development stage company formed to acquire and develop oil and gas fields and apply both conventional and specialized technology to accelerate production and develop incremental reserves, particularly in low permeability reservoirs amenable to lateral drilling technology. “

ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Erytech Pharma S.A. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and developes therapies for rare forms of cancer and orphan diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of eryaspase, erymethionase, eryminase, ERYZYME and ERYMMUNE which are in clinical stages. It operates primarily in France and the United States. Erytech Pharma S.A. is based in France. “

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from C$29.00 to C$30.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN.TO) (TSE:IVN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.

KP Tissue Inc. (KPT.TO) (TSE:KPT) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) (TSE:MEG) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from C$4.25 to C$5.25. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO) (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial to C$68.50. National Bank Financial currently has a na rating on the stock.

