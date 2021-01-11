Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 11th (GFN, GLMD, GLUU, GNCA, GNL, GOSS, GRA, GROUF, GTHX, HAYPY)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, January 11th:

General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “General Finance Corporation provides mobile storage, liquid containment and modular space solutions. General Finance Corporation is headquartered in Pasadena, California. “

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing therapies for liver diseases and gallstones. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is based in Tel Aviv, Israel. “

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “GLU MOBILE INC., is a leading global publisher of mobile games. Its portfolio of top-rated games includes original titles Super K.O. Boxing!, Stranded and Brain Genius, and titles based on major brands from partners including Atari, Activision, Konami, Harrah’s, Hasbro, Warner Bros., Microsoft, PlayFirst, PopCap Games, SEGA and Sony. Glu is based in San Mateo, Calif. and has offices in London, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, Poland, Russia, Hong Kong, China, Brazil, Chile, Canada and San Clemente, Calif. “

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Genocea Biosciences, Inc. is involved in developing vaccines. The company’s proprietary discovery platform consists of AnTigen Lead Acquisition System which designs vaccines that stimulate T cell immunity. Its product portfolio which are in different clinical trials consist of GEN-003, HSV-2 infections, GEN-004 and HSV-2 prophylaxis and malaria. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Global Net Lease, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which focused on sale-leaseback properties primarily in the United States and Europe. Global Net Lease, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $12.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Gossamer Bio Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutics in the areas of immunology, inflammation and oncology. The company’s product pipeline includes GB001, GB002, GB004, GB1275, Autoimmune program and Oncology program which are in clinical stage. Gossamer Bio Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $63.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “W. R. Grace & Co. produces specialty chemicals. They primarily operate through the following two business segments: Davison Chemicals and Performance Chemicals. Davison Chemicals manufactures catalysts (fluid cracking, hydroprocessing and polyolein) and silica and zeolite absorbents. Performance Chemicals produces specialty construction and building materials, along with container and closure sealants. “

Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $14.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Grafton Group plc manufactures and retails building supplies. The Company operates the Plumbase, Buildbase, Jackson, MacNaughton Blair, Chadwicks and Woodies retail chains as well as produces dry mortar. It operates primarily in Britain, Ireland, the Netherlands and Belgium. Grafton Group plc is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “G1 Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing novel, small-molecule therapies which address significant unmet needs in the treatment of cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of CDK4/6, Trilaciclib (G1T28), G1T38 and G1T48. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Research Triangle Park, NC. “

Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Hays plc is engaged in the provision of recruitment and office support services. The firm provides employee and employer services which consists of Hays Talent Solutions, Hays Executive and Hays Oil and Gas. Its operating business segments includes Asia Pacific; Continental Europe, United Kingdom and Ireland. Hays plc is headquartered in London, United Kingdom. “

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a closed-end management investment company. The company invest in the form of subordinated debt, senior debt and minority equity. Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is headquartered in New York, United Sates. “

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $82.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “HDFC BANK’s mission is to be a World Class Indian Bank. The Bank’s aim is to build a sound customer franchise across distinct businesses so as to be the preferred provider of banking services in the niche segments that the bank operates in and to achieve healthy growth in profitability, consistent with the bank’s risk appetite. The bank aims to ensure the highest level of ethical standards, professional integrity and regulatory compliance. HDFC Bank’s business philosophy is based on four core values: Operational Excellence, Customer Focus, Product Leadership and People. “

Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of targeted therapies for liver disease arising from non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and chronic hepatitis virus infection. The Company’s lead drug candidate CRV431, reduces liver fibrosis and hepatocellular carcinoma tumor burden in experimental models of NASH. Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in Edison, New Jersey. “

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “HomeStreet, Inc. is a diversified financial services company. The Company is engaged in real estate lending, including mortgage banking activities and retail and business banking operations and serves consumers and businesses in the Pacific Northwest and Hawaii. It offers deposit and investment products and cash management services and single family loans and commercial loans. HomeStreet’s primary subsidiaries are HomeStreet Bank and HomeStreet Capital Corporation. It operates in Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Hawaii. HomeStreet, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Harrow Health Inc. owns a portfolio of healthcare businesses, including an ophthalmology pharmaceutical compounding business, ImprimisRx. The company holds Eton Pharmaceuticals, Surface Pharmaceuticals, Melt Pharmaceuticals, Mayfield Pharmaceuticals and Radley Pharmaceuticals as subsidiaries. Harrow Health Inc., formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in San Diego, United States. “

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $93.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Hannover Rueckversicherung AG provides reinsurance services. The Company’s operations are divided into four segments: property and casualty reinsurance, life and health reinsurance, financial reinsurance and specialty insurance. Hannover, through its subsidiaries, transacts all lines of non-life and life/health reinsurance. It offers non-life reinsurance products, including specialty lines comprising aviation and space; credit, surety, and political risks; marine, including offshore energy; and structured reinsurance products, which include insurance-linked securities. Hannover Rueckversicherung AG is based in Hannover, Germany. “

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. acts as the holding company for British Airways and Iberia providing scheduled passenger and cargo Airline services with its principal place of business being London. The company Airways maintains strategic alliance with several worldwide airlines and, together with its codeshare and franchise partners, flies to more than 300 destinations worldwide. International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. is based in Harmondsworth, United Kingdom. “

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $5.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc. is a business development company. It invests primarily in the debt of U.S. middle-market companies. Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc., formerly known as CM Finance Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

