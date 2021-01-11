Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Premier Financial (PFC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Premier Financial (NASDAQ: PFC) recently:

1/5/2021 – Premier Financial was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/28/2020 – Premier Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $26.50 to $25.50. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/28/2020 – Premier Financial had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $25.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $26.50.

12/23/2020 – Premier Financial was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/1/2020 – Premier Financial was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ PFC opened at $24.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $917.78 million, a P/E ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.48. Premier Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.98 and a 1-year high of $31.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.81 and its 200-day moving average is $20.25.

Get Premier Financial Corp alerts:

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $78.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.87 million. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 12.93%. Analysts forecast that Premier Financial Corp. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Premier Financial news, CFO Paul D. Nungester, Jr. bought 15,000 shares of Premier Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.21 per share, with a total value of $273,150.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 31,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,766.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Richard J. Schiraldi sold 3,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $82,053.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,011.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have purchased 29,000 shares of company stock worth $534,990 in the last three months. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Premier Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $162,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Premier Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $860,000. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Premier Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 106.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 110,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 57,238 shares in the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Premier Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group that provides community banking and financial services. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts; mortgages, home equity loans, and auto and vehicle loans; debit cards; trustee services; and various insurance products, such as auto/vehicle, health, homeowners, and life insurance, as well as property, liability, business vehicle, cybersecurity, risk management, and employee group plans.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.