Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for The Western Union (WU)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of The Western Union (NYSE: WU) recently:
- 1/8/2021 – The Western Union was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 1/6/2021 – The Western Union was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 12/31/2020 – The Western Union was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 12/22/2020 – The Western Union had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/16/2020 – The Western Union was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 12/8/2020 – The Western Union was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 12/1/2020 – The Western Union was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 11/12/2020 – The Western Union had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $19.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
NYSE:WU traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.88. 47,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,286,160. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $17.39 and a one year high of $28.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.15.
The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The Western Union’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.
In other The Western Union news, insider Caroline Tsai sold 4,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $105,396.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,021.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard L. Williams sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $328,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 129,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,848,438.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,074,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at about $280,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of The Western Union by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 215,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after buying an additional 3,759 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of The Western Union by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,524 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 8,661 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Western Union by 125.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 49,405 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 239,985 shares during the period.
The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.
