Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Cenovus Energy (CVE)

1/11/2021 – Cenovus Energy was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

1/7/2021 – Cenovus Energy was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/7/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $7.00 to $10.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/6/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/23/2020 – Cenovus Energy was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/11/2020 – Cenovus Energy was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/11/2020 – Cenovus Energy was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $6.00.

11/18/2020 – Cenovus Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $7.00 to $8.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Cenovus Energy stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.32. 575,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,003,312. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.69. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $9.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.34). Cenovus Energy had a negative net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVE. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Cenovus Energy by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 224,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 89,286 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,650,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,431,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 286.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 158,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 117,687 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,179,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 76,508 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,959,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950,797 shares during the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Oil Sands, Deep Basin, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

