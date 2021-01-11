Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Cenovus Energy (CVE)

Cenovus Energy (NYSE: CVE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 1/11/2021 – Cenovus Energy was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/7/2021 – Cenovus Energy was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 1/7/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $7.00 to $10.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/6/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 12/23/2020 – Cenovus Energy was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 12/11/2020 – Cenovus Energy was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 12/11/2020 – Cenovus Energy was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $6.00.
- 11/18/2020 – Cenovus Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $7.00 to $8.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Cenovus Energy stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.32. 575,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,003,312. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.69. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $9.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.34). Cenovus Energy had a negative net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Oil Sands, Deep Basin, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.
