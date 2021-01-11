Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (EBR)

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE: EBR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/8/2021 – Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Electrobras is involved in the Utilities Industry. Their principal activity is the generation and distribution of electric power through their companies to the whole of Brazil. Some of their other activities include development of technology programs, technical standards and industrial quality. “

1/7/2021 – Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/7/2021 – Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Electrobras is involved in the Utilities Industry. Their principal activity is the generation and distribution of electric power through their companies to the whole of Brazil. Some of their other activities include development of technology programs, technical standards and industrial quality. “

12/22/2020 – Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/16/2020 – Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

Shares of NYSE EBR traded down $0.38 on Monday, hitting $6.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 793,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,717. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $10.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.76 and a 200-day moving average of $6.41.

Get Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA - Eletrobrás alerts:

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás had a net margin of 49.42% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 13,753 shares in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centrais ElÃ©tricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2019, it owned and operated 35 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 46,258.65 megawatts; seven thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,770 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

See Also: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA - Eletrobrás Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA - Eletrobrás and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.