Analyzing Britannia Bulk (OTCMKTS:BBLKF) and DHT (NYSE:DHT)

Britannia Bulk (OTCMKTS:BBLKF) and DHT (NYSE:DHT) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Britannia Bulk alerts:

This table compares Britannia Bulk and DHT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Britannia Bulk N/A N/A N/A DHT 42.24% 32.82% 18.74%

Britannia Bulk has a beta of 81.22, indicating that its stock price is 8,022% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DHT has a beta of -0.1, indicating that its stock price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Britannia Bulk and DHT’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Britannia Bulk N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A DHT $535.07 million 1.58 $73.68 million $0.57 10.05

DHT has higher revenue and earnings than Britannia Bulk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Britannia Bulk and DHT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Britannia Bulk 0 0 0 0 N/A DHT 0 2 4 0 2.67

DHT has a consensus price target of $6.36, indicating a potential upside of 10.99%. Given DHT’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DHT is more favorable than Britannia Bulk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.8% of DHT shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

DHT beats Britannia Bulk on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Britannia Bulk Company Profile

Britannia Bulk Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides drybulk shipping and maritime logistics services. It primarily transports coal, fertilizers, scrap metals, iron-ore, grain, and other bulk cargoes from the Baltic region to Northern and Western Europe. The company's logistics services include port modification, fendering, lightening, dredging of berths, maximizing vessel throughput in ports, provision of floating cranes, and self-discharging equipment. The company serves power companies, coal producers, and commodity trading houses. Britannia Bulk Holdings Inc. was formerly known as Britannia Bulk PLC and changed its name to Britannia Bulk Holdings Inc. in June 2008. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. As of 2010, Britannia Bulk Holdings Inc. is in liquidation.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 19, 2020, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for Britannia Bulk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britannia Bulk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.