Analyzing NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) and Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV)

NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) and Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares NextSource Materials and Franco-Nevada’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextSource Materials N/A N/A -267.74% Franco-Nevada 26.99% 9.17% 8.92%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for NextSource Materials and Franco-Nevada, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextSource Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A Franco-Nevada 1 4 5 0 2.40

Franco-Nevada has a consensus target price of $165.68, indicating a potential upside of 29.14%. Given Franco-Nevada’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Franco-Nevada is more favorable than NextSource Materials.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.6% of Franco-Nevada shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of NextSource Materials shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NextSource Materials and Franco-Nevada’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextSource Materials N/A N/A -$3.21 million N/A N/A Franco-Nevada $844.10 million 29.01 $344.10 million $1.82 70.49

Franco-Nevada has higher revenue and earnings than NextSource Materials.

Volatility and Risk

NextSource Materials has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Franco-Nevada has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Franco-Nevada beats NextSource Materials on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NextSource Materials

NextSource Materials Inc., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Molo Graphite property that includes 2,119 permits covering an area of 827.7 square kilometers located in Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar. It also holds 100% interest in the Green Giant Vanadium Project situated in Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar; and Sagar property that includes 184 claims covering a total area of 8,539.58 hectares situated in the Labrador Trough Region, Quebec, Canada. The company was formerly known as Energizer Resources Inc. and changed its name to NextSource Materials Inc. in April 2017. NextSource Materials Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

