Analyzing Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) & Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI)

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) and Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Comstock Holding Companies and Office Properties Income Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Comstock Holding Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A Office Properties Income Trust 1 3 1 0 2.00

Office Properties Income Trust has a consensus price target of $28.75, indicating a potential upside of 21.15%. Given Office Properties Income Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Office Properties Income Trust is more favorable than Comstock Holding Companies.

Profitability

This table compares Comstock Holding Companies and Office Properties Income Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comstock Holding Companies 10.81% 125.81% 16.35% Office Properties Income Trust 11.75% 4.35% 1.77%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Comstock Holding Companies and Office Properties Income Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comstock Holding Companies $25.32 million 1.00 $890,000.00 N/A N/A Office Properties Income Trust $678.40 million 1.69 $30.33 million $6.01 3.95

Office Properties Income Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Comstock Holding Companies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.9% of Comstock Holding Companies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.1% of Office Properties Income Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 73.9% of Comstock Holding Companies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Office Properties Income Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Comstock Holding Companies has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Office Properties Income Trust has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Office Properties Income Trust beats Comstock Holding Companies on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. operates as a real estate assets management and services company. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management and Real Estate Services. It offers commercial real estate and asset management services for rental apartments, office buildings, hotels, commercial garages, leased lands, retail properties, mixed-use developments, and transit-oriented developments. The company also provides real estate services in the areas of strategic corporate planning, capital markets, financial consulting, commercial mortgage brokerage, title, and environmental and design-based services. In addition, it offers environmental services, including consulting, environmental studies, remediation, and industrial hygiene services, as well as site specific solutions. Further, the company provides construction management and supervision services. It offers its services primarily in the Washington, D.C. Metro Silver Line in Fairfax and Loudoun Counties, as well as in the states of Maryland and Virginia; and the Mid-Atlantic region. The company was formerly known as Comstock Homebuilding Companies, Inc. and changed its name to Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. in June 2012. Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

