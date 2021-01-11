Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDA) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDA)’s share price was down 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.62 and last traded at $10.69. Approximately 4,912 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 30,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.72.

Separately, Bank of America raised Andina Acquisition Corp. III from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.

Get Andina Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.22 million, a PE ratio of -44.54 and a beta of 0.04.

Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Andina Acquisition Corp. III by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 24,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Andina Acquisition Corp. III by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,253,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,832,000 after acquiring an additional 451,673 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Andina Acquisition Corp. III in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $483,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Andina Acquisition Corp. III in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $669,000. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Andina Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $325,000.

About Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDA)

Andina Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in BogotÃ¡, Colombia.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Andina Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andina Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.