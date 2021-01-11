Andrew Rees Sells 34,900 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Stock

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) CEO Andrew Rees sold 34,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $2,516,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 849,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,274,040.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Andrew Rees also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 7th, Andrew Rees sold 5,100 shares of Crocs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $357,612.00.

On Monday, November 30th, Andrew Rees sold 8,600 shares of Crocs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $516,344.00.

On Thursday, October 29th, Andrew Rees sold 31,552 shares of Crocs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $1,703,808.00.

Shares of CROX stock traded up $8.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,415,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,331. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $76.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.77.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.24. Crocs had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The company had revenue of $361.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

CROX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. OTR Global started coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Thursday. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Crocs from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.70.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter worth $28,112,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Crocs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,279,000. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,564,672 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,858,000 after purchasing an additional 539,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

