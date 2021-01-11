ankrETH Reaches Market Capitalization of $26.58 Million (aEth)

ankrETH (CURRENCY:aEth) traded down 13.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 11th. One ankrETH token can currently be purchased for $906.12 or 0.02619373 BTC on exchanges. ankrETH has a total market capitalization of $26.58 million and approximately $180,822.00 worth of ankrETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ankrETH has traded up 6.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00040963 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005240 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00036107 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.31 or 0.00321776 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,296.22 or 0.03747084 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00013733 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000034 BTC.

ankrETH Token Profile

ankrETH is a token. ankrETH’s total supply is 29,330 tokens. ankrETH’s official website is stkr.io . The official message board for ankrETH is medium.com/ankr-network . ankrETH’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here

ankrETH Token Trading

ankrETH can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ankrETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ankrETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ankrETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

