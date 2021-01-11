Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Hits New 1-Year High at $6.66

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.66 and last traded at $6.65, with a volume of 156639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.98.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AR shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $5.80 to $6.90 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Antero Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.17.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 4.57.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $895.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 58.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%. Sell-side analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Antero Resources by 325.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,440 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 8,750 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,733 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 11,676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Resources (NYSE:AR)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

Featured Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.