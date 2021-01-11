Aon Plc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 (NYSE:AON)

Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 11th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%.

AON has increased its dividend by 26.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years.

AON stock traded down $3.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $202.09. 68,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,526,300. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.83. AON has a 52 week low of $143.93 and a 52 week high of $238.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $207.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.50.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AON will post 9.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AON from $216.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler lowered AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $228.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $231.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.15.

In related news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $186.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,865,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John G. Bruno bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $186.46 per share, for a total transaction of $186,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 69,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,993,465.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AON declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, November 20th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

