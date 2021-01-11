Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Hits New 12-Month High at $44.63

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $44.63 and last traded at $44.63, with a volume of 152 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.63.

A number of research firms have commented on APEMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Aperam from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Aperam from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Aperam from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aperam in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aperam from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 2.14.

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $982.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.10 million. Aperam had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 4.59%. As a group, analysts predict that Aperam S.A. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. It offers stainless and electrical steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.

