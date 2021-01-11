Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) (TSE:APHA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) (TSE:APHA) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$10.12.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APHA. Haywood Securities increased their target price on shares of Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) from C$8.25 to C$12.25 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Pi Financial set a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$8.25 to C$9.80 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) from C$9.42 to C$12.80 in a report on Friday, December 4th.

Shares of TSE:APHA opened at C$10.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.65 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.16. Aphria Inc. has a 12-month low of C$2.65 and a 12-month high of C$11.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -26.68. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.95.

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

