Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $119.39 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) to announce $119.39 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Aphria’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $116.92 million and the highest estimate coming in at $120.71 million. Aphria posted sales of $91.38 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Aphria will report full year sales of $532.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $513.91 million to $549.37 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $681.61 million, with estimates ranging from $625.21 million to $728.32 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aphria.

Get Aphria alerts:

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Aphria had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $108.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.28 million.

APHA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Aphria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Aphria from $15.50 to $11.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Aphria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Aphria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.69.

Shares of APHA opened at $8.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -29.55 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.25. Aphria has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $9.39.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APHA. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Aphria in the second quarter valued at $86,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aphria by 11.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 171,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 18,093 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aphria during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,776,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aphria by 14.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,977,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,934,000 after purchasing an additional 898,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Aphria during the second quarter worth approximately $814,000. Institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Aphria Company Profile

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

Read More: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aphria (APHA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aphria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aphria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.