Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.71.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Aphria from $15.50 to $11.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aphria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Aphria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Aphria from $9.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Aphria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APHA. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Aphria by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Aphria by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Aphria by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Aphria by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 104,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 4,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Actinver Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Aphria by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 132,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. 10.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ APHA opened at $8.57 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Aphria has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $9.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.55 and a beta of 2.67.

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Aphria had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $108.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aphria will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aphria Company Profile

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

