API3 Market Capitalization Tops $29.01 Million (API3)

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 11th. One API3 token can currently be bought for $2.09 or 0.00005926 BTC on popular exchanges. API3 has a total market capitalization of $29.01 million and approximately $10.09 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, API3 has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002831 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00023621 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.59 or 0.00109174 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00068139 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.61 or 0.00253499 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00061295 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,910.55 or 0.87444058 BTC.

About API3

API3’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,847,549 tokens. API3’s official website is api3.org . API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO . The official message board for API3 is medium.com/api3

