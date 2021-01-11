apM Coin Trading Up 15.4% Over Last 7 Days (APM)

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One apM Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0127 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, apM Coin has traded 15.4% higher against the dollar. apM Coin has a market capitalization of $4.61 million and approximately $828,131.00 worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About apM Coin

apM Coin is a token. It launched on April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 361,875,000 tokens. apM Coin’s official website is apm-coin.com . apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . apM Coin’s official message board is medium.com/apmcoin

apM Coin Token Trading

