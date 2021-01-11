Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) to announce $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the highest is $0.35. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance posted earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will report full-year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.03. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 18.14%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ARI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. ValuEngine raised Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Friday, December 4th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,193,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,707,000 after acquiring an additional 78,589 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 390.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 879,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 699,870 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 698,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,292,000 after purchasing an additional 94,198 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 96.2% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 657,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,926,000 after purchasing an additional 322,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 470,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,236,000 after purchasing an additional 167,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARI opened at $11.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 49.18 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 65.75, a quick ratio of 65.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.79. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a twelve month low of $4.12 and a twelve month high of $18.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.38%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is 79.10%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

