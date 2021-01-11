Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) to announce $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the highest is $0.35. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance posted earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.
On average, analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will report full-year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.03. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance.
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 18.14%.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,193,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,707,000 after acquiring an additional 78,589 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 390.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 879,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 699,870 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 698,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,292,000 after purchasing an additional 94,198 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 96.2% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 657,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,926,000 after purchasing an additional 322,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 470,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,236,000 after purchasing an additional 167,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.71% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE ARI opened at $11.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 49.18 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 65.75, a quick ratio of 65.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.79. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a twelve month low of $4.12 and a twelve month high of $18.76.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.38%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is 79.10%.
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.
Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (ARI)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.