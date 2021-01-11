Apollo Currency Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.17 Million (APL)

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 11th. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $12.67 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Apollo Currency has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Apollo Currency token can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003930 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004587 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003742 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00016083 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Apollo Currency Token Profile

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,685,096,531 tokens. The official website for Apollo Currency is www.apollocurrency.com . Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Apollo Currency Token Trading

Apollo Currency can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

